CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Dodgers look to break…

Dodgers look to break 3-game skid against Brewers

The Associated Press

May 2, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-12, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (17-10, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-0, 3.23 ERA, .95 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Brewers: Alec Bettinger (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers +302, Dodgers -121; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Brewers are 8-7 in home games in 2020. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .368.

The Dodgers are 8-7 on the road. The Los Angeles pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.00. Clayton Kershaw leads the team with a 2.10 earned run average.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-5. Angel Perdomo earned his first victory and Travis Shaw went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Alex Vesia took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaw leads the Brewers with five home runs and is batting .220.

Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 21 RBIs and is batting .327.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .223 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Dodgers: 2-8, .205 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Zack Godley: (finger), Corbin Burnes: (undisclosed), Brett Anderson: (right hamstring), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (toe), Omar Narvaez: (left hamstring).

Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Corey Knebel: (lat), Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Zach McKinstry: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

White House releases statement marking this year's Public Service Recognition Week

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up