Dodgers face Chicago, aim to build on Urias’ solid showing

The Associated Press

May 3, 2021, 3:05 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (17-12, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (12-16, fifth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.16 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-3, 7.54 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +167, Dodgers -195; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Julio Urias. Urias threw seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts against Milwaukee.

The Cubs are 8-7 in home games in 2020. Chicago has hit 37 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the club with nine, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 9-7 on the road. The Los Angeles pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.03, Walker Buehler paces the staff with a mark of 3.16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with nine home runs and is slugging .708.

Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 21 RBIs and is batting .337.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .261 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 3-7, .232 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist), Ian Happ: (undisclosed), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Dustin May: (right arm), Corey Knebel: (lat), Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Zach McKinstry: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

