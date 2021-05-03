CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Dodgers-Cubs game postponed, split doubleheader Tuesday

The Associated Press

May 3, 2021, 9:28 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs scheduled for Monday night was postponed because the forecast called for inclement weather.

The teams will now play a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The first game is set for 1:20 p.m. and the nightcap will begin at 6:40 p.m.

Both games will be seven innings.

Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer will pitch for Los Angeles. Kyle Hendricks will face Kershaw in Game 1, but the Cubs did not announce their starter for the second game.

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

