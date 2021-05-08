CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: A child's experience with vaccine trial | Va. schools on CDC guidance | DC offers walk-up vaccines for teens | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Diamondbacks take 4-game losing streak into matchup with Mets

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 3:07 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (15-17, fourth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (14-13, second in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-2, 5.79 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Mets: Joey Lucchesi (0-2, 10.13 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Mets are 7-4 in home games in 2020. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .325, good for second in the National League. Brandon Nimmo leads the lineup with a mark of .430.

The Diamondbacks are 9-12 on the road. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .317 is fourth in the National League. Carson Kelly leads the club with an OBP of .467.

The Mets won the last meeting 5-4. Aaron Loup earned his first victory and Francisco Lindor went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Stefan Crichton registered his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 11 extra base hits and is batting .271.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 14 extra base hits and 18 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .226 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.98 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Jacob deGrom: (side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

