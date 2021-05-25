MEMORIAL DAY: National Memorial Day Concert | AAA expects DC resident summer travel surge | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Diamondbacks look to end 8-game losing streak against Giants

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 3:08 AM

San Francisco Giants (28-19, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-30, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (4-0, 1.66 ERA, .79 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last eight games.

The Diamondbacks are 6-14 against NL West teams. Arizona is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 35 total runs batted in.

The Giants are 11-10 against opponents from the NL West. San Francisco has hit 64 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Brandon Crawford leads the team with 11, averaging one every 11.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 12 home runs and has 35 RBIs.

Buster Posey leads the Giants with 38 hits and has 17 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 1-9, .191 batting average, 6.18 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Giants: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

