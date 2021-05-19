CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. eases restrictions | DC extends eviction ban | FCPS opens vaccine registration | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull has no-hitter thru 8 vs Mariners

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 12:37 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull has not allowed a hit through eight innings against the Seattle Mariners.

Only one runner has reached base against Turnbull on Tuesday night. Jarred Kelenic walked leading off the fourth inning for Seattle’s lone runner.

Turnbull has seven strikeouts through eight innings. He’s relied heavily on his fastball, but mixed in a strong slider to keep Seattle shut down.

Mitch Haniger has come closest to a hit for the Mariners. Haniger hit a deep flyball to the wall in center field in the fourth inning, and was robbed of a hit by a diving stop from third baseman Jeimer Candelario leading off the seventh. The ball was recorded at 108 mph off Haniger’s bat, but Candelario snagged the one-hopper and made a strong throw to first base.

Turnbull has thrown 100 pitches, 65 for strikes. He had never pitched more than seven innings in 49 career starts.

Detroit has seven no-hitters in franchise history, the last coming from Justin Verlander on May 7, 2011, against Toronto.

Seattle was no-hit earlier this month by Baltimore’s John Means and Cleveland’s Zach Plesac threatened to toss a no-no last week against the Mariners before it was broken up in the eighth inning.

Detroit leads 3-0.

