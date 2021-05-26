MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » MLB News » Cubs place Hoerner on…

Cubs place Hoerner on injured list with strained hamstring

The Associated Press

May 26, 2021, 6:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed infielder Nico Hoerner on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and selected outfielder Rafael Ortega from Triple-A Iowa prior to Wednesday night’s game against Pittsburgh.

Hoerner was injured while trying to beat out a bunt in the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s 4-3 victory over the Pirates. He is hitting .338 in 21 games.

Ortega had a .250 batting average with four home runs for Iowa in 16 games. The 30-year-old has played in 143 major league games with four teams.

Right-hander Shelby Miller was designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Miller was an All-Star in 2015 but his career has since been derailed by injuries.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

More top officials say DoD needs to stop overclassifying, call it a vestige of the Cold War

Coast Guard to stand up first cyber 'red team' as it creates Cyber Operational Assessments Branch

Postal reform bill could raise health premiums for federal workers, employee group warns

Are military domestic abuse cases next to get a prosecution overhaul?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up