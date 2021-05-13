CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Crowe scheduled to start as Pittsburgh hosts San Francisco

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 3:06 AM

San Francisco Giants (22-14, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (15-21, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (2-1, 2.40 ERA, .94 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-1, 4.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +139, Giants -160; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Belt and the Giants will take on the Pirates Thursday.

The Pirates are 6-9 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has slugged .345, last in the MLB. Colin Moran leads the club with a .468 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Giants have gone 8-10 away from home. San Francisco has hit 47 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Brandon Belt leads them with eight, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds is third on the Pirates with three home runs and is batting .287.

Belt leads the Giants with eight home runs and is batting .232.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Giants: 6-4, .228 batting average, 4.41 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (undisclosed), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Phillip Evans: (hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Alex Dickerson: (shoulder), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

