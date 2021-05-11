Colorado takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with San Diego

San Diego Padres (19-16, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-22, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Tuesday,…

San Diego Padres (19-16, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-22, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dinelson Lamet (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Rockies: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rockies are 7-16 against NL West opponents. Colorado ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .242 batting average, Raimel Tapia leads the club with an average of .314.

The Padres are 12-10 against opponents from the NL West. San Diego has hit 34 home runs as a team this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with nine, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 16 extra base hits and is batting .285.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with nine home runs and is slugging .552.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .259 batting average, 6.53 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Padres: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb), C.J. Cron: (back).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.