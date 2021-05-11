CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » MLB News » Colorado takes 3-game losing…

Colorado takes 3-game losing streak into matchup with San Diego

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 3:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Diego Padres (19-16, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-22, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dinelson Lamet (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Rockies: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rockies are 7-16 against NL West opponents. Colorado ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .242 batting average, Raimel Tapia leads the club with an average of .314.

The Padres are 12-10 against opponents from the NL West. San Diego has hit 34 home runs as a team this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with nine, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 16 extra base hits and is batting .285.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with nine home runs and is slugging .552.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .259 batting average, 6.53 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Padres: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Carlos Estevez: (finger), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb), C.J. Cron: (back).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Congress makes government overlap, duplication problems worse, senator says

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up