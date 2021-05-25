Civale dominates Tigers again in 4-1 Cleveland victory

DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Civale dominated the Detroit Tigers again, taking a shutout into the ninth inning in the Cleveland…

DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Civale dominated the Detroit Tigers again, taking a shutout into the ninth inning in the Cleveland Indians’ 4-1 victory Tuesday night.

Civale (7-1) improved to 6-0 with a 2.19 ERA in seven career starts against the Tigers, including three wins this season. He allowed one run, six hits and a walk in eight-plus innings.

Civale started the ninth but left after Jeimer Candelario singled and Miguel Cabrera walked.

James Karinchak allowed an RBI single to Jonathan Schoop and walked Akil Baddoo to load the bases with one out. Willi Castro took a called third strike and Eric Haase flew out to give Karinchak his sixth save.

Tarik Skubal (2-6) took the loss despite a career-high nine strikeouts, allowing two runs, six hits and a walk in five innings. Detroit has lost four straight.

Cesar Hernandez hit Skubal’s second pitch over the Cleveland bullpen in left field — the major league-leading 13th homer Skubal has allowed this season.

Cleveland had runners on second and third with no one out in the fourth. Owen Miller made it 2-0 with a groundout — his first major-league RBI — but Skubal escaped without further damage.

Detroit’s best chance against Civale came after Badoo’s two-out triple in the seventh, but Castro flew out to left. Jordan Luplow gave Civale two insurance runs with a long homer to right-center field in the eighth.

Cleveland placed RHP Zach Plesac on the 10-day injured list with a non-displaced fracture of his right thumb. Manager Terry Francona said Plesac sustained the injury Sunday while “rather aggressively taking off his undershirt” after being knocked out of his start against the Minnesota Twins in the fourth inning.

The teams play the third of a four-game series on Wednesday evening, with Detroit’s José Ureña (2-4, 4.62) facing a Cleveland pitcher to be announced closer to game time.

