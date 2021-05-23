Milwaukee Brewers (22-23, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-24, fourth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (22-23, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-24, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-1, 2.40 ERA, .89 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (1-6, 7.44 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +111, Brewers -128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati’s Castellanos puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Brewers.

The Reds are 10-7 against the rest of their division. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .249 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the league. Jesse Winker leads the team with an average of .353.

The Brewers are 11-9 against the rest of their division. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .211 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .267.

The Brewers won the last meeting 4-3. Brent Suter recorded his third victory and Luis Urias went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Heath Hembree took his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 55 hits and has 28 RBIs.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with six home runs and is batting .245.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .255 batting average, 6.43 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Brewers: 3-7, .194 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: (foot), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.