Chicago’s Bryant puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Padres

The Associated Press

May 31, 2021, 3:08 AM

San Diego Padres (34-20, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (29-23, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (2-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Cubs: Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.36 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago’s Bryant puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Padres.

The Cubs are 18-10 on their home turf. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .319, good for fourth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .401.

The Padres are 16-10 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .299.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with 11 home runs and is slugging .586.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 15 home runs and is slugging .694.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .242 batting average, 1.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Padres: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Alec Mills: (lower back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Jason Heyward: (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Austin Nola: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

