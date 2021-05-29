MEMORIAL DAY: DC outdoor public pools open Saturday | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | Memorial Day travel | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Chicago’s Bryant puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Reds

The Associated Press

May 29, 2021, 3:08 AM

Cincinnati Reds (22-27, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (28-22, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (1-7, 7.61 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (2-2, 4.96 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -117, Reds +100; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kris Bryant is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Chicago readies to play Cincinnati.

The Cubs are 15-13 against NL Central teams. Chicago has a collective batting average of .238 this season, led by Bryant with an average of .318.

The Reds are 10-9 in division matchups. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .321 is fifth in the MLB. Nick Castellanos leads the team with an OBP of .415.

The Cubs won the last meeting 1-0. Adbert Alzolay earned his third victory and David Bote went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Vladimir Gutierrez registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with 26 extra base hits and is batting .318.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 63 hits and is batting .358.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .252 batting average, 1.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Reds: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Alec Mills: (lower back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Jason Heyward: (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: (back), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

Reds: Wade Miley: (foot), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Mike Moustakas: (heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

