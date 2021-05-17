CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Mont. Co. reopening plan | CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Buehler scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Arizona

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 3:06 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-23, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (22-18, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (4-2, 4.12 ERA, .99 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.45 ERA, .90 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -195, Diamondbacks +175; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Diamondbacks will take on the Dodgers Monday.

The Dodgers are 9-5 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .342 leads the National League. Max Muncy leads the lineup with an OBP of .428.

The Diamondbacks are 6-7 against opponents from the NL West. The Arizona offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Josh Rojas leads the team with a mark of .282.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with eight home runs and has 23 RBIs.

David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 39 hits and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Chris Taylor: (wrist), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

