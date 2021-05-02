CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Brewers reacquire catcher Jacob Nottingham from Mariners

The Associated Press

May 2, 2021, 2:26 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have boosted their depleted catching situation by reacquiring Jacob Nottingham from the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle had claimed Nottingham off waivers from Milwaukee last week but then designated him for assignment. The Brewers announced Sunday they acquired him for cash.

“We just needed to bring another catcher into the organization, and somebody with familiarity works out great,” manager Craig Counsell said.

Nottingham was in the Brewers’ starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mario Feliciano, who made his major league debut Saturday and scored the winning run in a 6-5, 11-inning victory over the Dodgers, was optioned to the Brewers’ alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin.

The Brewers have placed their top two catchers — Omar Narváez and Manny Piña — on the injured list over the last week. Narváez has a strained left hamstring. Piña has a fractured left big toe.

Nottingham, 26, hasn’t appeared in an MLB game this season but hit .188 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 20 games last year. He has a .203 batting average, .306 on-base percentage, five homers and 17 RBIs in 38 career games.

“He knows our group,” president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “He knows our organization. It made sense to be able to bring him back and plug him right in there.”

