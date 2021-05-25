MEMORIAL DAY: National Memorial Day Concert | AAA expects DC resident summer travel surge | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Brewers face the Padres after Woodruff’s solid showing

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 3:08 AM

San Diego Padres (30-18, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (24-23, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-4, 2.65 ERA, .84 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (2-3, 1.79 ERA, .62 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -120, Padres +103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with eight strikeouts against San Diego.

The Brewers are 11-12 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .212 batting average. Kolten Wong leads the club with an average of .287.

The Padres are 12-8 on the road. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .326, good for second in the National League. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the lineup with a mark of .375.

The Brewers won the last meeting 5-3. Brandon Woodruff notched his third victory and Manny Pina went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Blake Snell registered his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with eight home runs and has 25 RBIs.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 20 extra base hits and 26 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .207 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Padres: 9-1, .278 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 46 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Manny Machado: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

