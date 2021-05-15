CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Braves’ Anderson has no-hitter through 6 innings vs Brewers

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 9:16 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Ian Anderson has pitched six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

Anderson has thrown 93 pitches, striking out four and walking four.

The 23-year-old righty was backed by the Braves defense when they turned a crisp double play to end the sixth.

The Braves lead 4-0.

Anderson began the game a 2-1 record in seven starts this season.

