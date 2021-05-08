CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: A child's experience with vaccine trial | Va. schools on CDC guidance | DC offers walk-up vaccines for teens | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Braves’ Acuña hit by pitch from Phils’ Coonrod, leaves game

The Associated Press

May 8, 2021, 10:34 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr., who shares the major league lead with 10 home runs, left the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night after being hit by a pitch.

Acuña was hit on his left hand by a 98 mph fastball from Sam Coonrod in the seventh inning. The pitch hit Acuña’s little finger on the bottom of the bat.

The Braves said X-rays on the finger were negative. Acuña is day to day with a contusion.

Acuña fell back, holding his hand in obvious pain. He was immediately escorted off the field.

Acuña missed two games in April with an abdominal strain and is hitting .313.

