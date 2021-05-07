CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC leaders react to mask guidance | DC kids get vaccinated | When to reserve zoo passes | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
A’s Sean Manaea has no-hitter through seven against Rays

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 11:19 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea is pitching a no-hitter through seven innings against Tampa Bay on Friday night.

Manaea, who threw a no-hitter April 21, 2018, against Boston, fist pumped after his strikeouts — nine so far — and did a little walk off the mound.

Manaea didn’t allow a baserunner until Randy Arozarena drew a leadoff walk in the seventh, when right fielder Stephen Piscotty later made a great catch on the warning track on Brandon Lowe’s sharp flyball.

Manaea was in a pitcher’s duel with Rich Hill, who didn’t allow a run in six innings against his former Athletics club.

Manaea took the loss in the 2019 AL wild card game against the Rays in their last visit to the Oakland Coliseum.

“Let’s go, Manaea!” fans among the crowd of 5,058 yelled.

