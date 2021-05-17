CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Va. business embraces mask guidance | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Angels star Trout leaves game due to right calf strain

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 10:47 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout exited Monday night’s game after the first inning because of a strained right calf.

The outfielder was limping after running to third on an inning-ending popup against Cleveland.

The three-time MVP entered the day sixth in the American League with a .333 batting average, but was 1 for 17 in his past six games. He snapped a five-game hitless streak Sunday at Boston, which was a game shy of the longest of his career.

Juan Lagares moved to center field after Trout departed and Jose Rojas entered the game in left.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

