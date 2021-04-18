CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Yankees' Jay Bruce to…

Yankees’ Jay Bruce to retire after Sunday’s game

The Associated Press

April 18, 2021, 10:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Bruce will be retiring after the New York Yankees’ game against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the announcement before New York played the Rays.

“He actually came to me at the start of the series,” Boone said. “He let me know his thinking.”

The 34-year-old Bruce is a three-time All-Star outfielder. He went to spring training with the Yankees on a minor league contract and made the major league roster as a first baseman when Luke Voit injured a knee.

Bruce is hitting .118 with one homer and three RBIs in 39 plate appearances, and he remained active for Sunday’s game.

He has a .244 average with 319 homers and 951 RBIs in 14 major league seasons with Cincinnati (2008-16), the New York Mets (2016-18), Cleveland (2017), Seattle (2019), Philadelphia (2019-20) and the Yankees.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

‘What caused this?’ State Department reinvigorates task force on mystery illness

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up