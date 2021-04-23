CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Wood expected to start for the Giants against the Marlins

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 3:06 AM

Miami Marlins (8-10, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (12-7, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-1, 3.28 ERA, .89 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (1-0, .00 ERA, .60 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -133, Marlins +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Miami will play on Friday.

The Giants are 6-1 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has hit 26 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Evan Longoria leads the club with four while slugging .582.

The Marlins are 4-3 on the road. Miami is hitting a collective .238 this season, led by Jazz Chisholm Jr. with an average of .320.

The Giants won the last meeting 3-0. Aaron Sanchez earned his first victory and Darin Ruf went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for San Francisco. Dan Castano took his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Dickerson leads the Giants with nine RBIs and is batting .234.

Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with four home runs and is batting .213.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Marlins: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Brian Anderson: (oblique), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

