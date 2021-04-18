CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Wood expected to start for San Francisco against Miami

The Associated Press

April 18, 2021, 3:06 AM

San Francisco Giants (8-6) vs. Miami Marlins (7-7)

Miami; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (0-1, 4.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -122, Giants +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take on the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

The Marlins finished 11-15 in home games in 2020. Miami pitchers had an ERA of 4.86 last season while striking out 7.5 hitters per game.

The Giants went 10-17 away from home in 2020. San Francisco hit 81 total home runs and averaged 8.9 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Miami leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin).

Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

