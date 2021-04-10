CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Webb scheduled to start…

Webb scheduled to start as San Francisco hosts Colorado

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado Rockies (3-5) vs. San Francisco Giants (4-3)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Giants: TBD

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

The Giants finished 18-22 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. San Francisco hit .263 as a team last year and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.

The Rockies went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Colorado pitchers had an ERA of 5.23 last season while striking out 6.6 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the first time this season. San Francisco leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Evan Longoria: (undisclosed), Tommy La Stella: (back).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up