Weaver scheduled to start for Diamondbacks at Braves

Arizona Diamondbacks (9-10, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (8-10, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (1-1, 3.78 ERA, .90 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Braves: Huascar Ynoa (0-1, 3.94 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -174, Diamondbacks +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Diamondbacks will take on the Braves Friday.

The Braves are 3-4 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has slugged .414, good for third in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .887 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 7-7 in road games. Arizona has hit 26 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with six, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman is second on the Braves with five home runs and has 10 RBIs.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with six home runs home runs and is slugging .549.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .238 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Drew Smyly: (forearm), Sean Newcomb: (undisclosed), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Cristian Pache: (groin), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (abdominal).

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Christian Walker: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

