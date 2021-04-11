CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | DC-area vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Weaver expected to start as Diamondbacks host the Reds

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 3:05 AM

Cincinnati Reds (6-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-6)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Jose De Leon (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: TBD

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks finished 16-14 in home games in 2020. Arizona averaged 8.0 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game last year.

The Reds went 15-16 on the road in 2020. Cincinnati averaged 6.5 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 90 total home runs last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

