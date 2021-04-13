CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Most Nationals players receive vaccine | Volunteers needed in Fairfax | Prince George’s Co. schools’ wireless hot spots recall | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Walker scheduled to start as New York hosts Philadelphia

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 3:06 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (6-3) vs. New York Mets (2-3)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Chase Anderson (0-1, 3.60 ERA) Mets: Taijuan Walker (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets square off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

The Mets went 17-23 in division games in 2020. New York averaged 9.2 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game last season.

The Phillies went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Philadelphia pitchers had a WHIP of 1.48 last season while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

