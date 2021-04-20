CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Urias expected to start for the Dodgers against Mariners

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 3:06 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (13-4, first in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (11-6, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (2-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (1-1, 8.22 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +176, Dodgers -208; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Los Angeles will play on Tuesday.

The Mariners are 6-4 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 19 home runs this season, eleventh in the American League. Mitch Haniger leads them with four while slugging .594.

The Dodgers have gone 7-4 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .449, good for second in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a .780 slugging percentage, including 12 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-3. Justus Sheffield earned his first victory and Taylor Trammell went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Dustin May registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with four home runs and is slugging .594.

Turner leads the Dodgers with 24 hits and is batting .407.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .235 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .214 batting average, 2.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Gavin Lux: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

