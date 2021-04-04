CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Urias expected to start for Los Angeles against Colorado

The Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 3:05 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (2-1) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-2)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The Rockies went 17-23 in division games in 2020. Colorado hit .257 as a team last year while averaging 8.8 hits per game.

The Dodgers went 27-13 in division games in 2020. Los Angeles hit .256 as a team with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 118 total home runs last season.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (cramping), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Raimel Tapia: (undisclosed), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring).

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

