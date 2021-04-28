CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Ump Danley hit in mask by foul, exits Giants-Rockies game

The Associated Press

April 28, 2021, 12:00 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Plate umpire Kerwin Danley was hit in the mask by a foul ball and left the field, causing the game between the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants to be delayed several minutes Tuesday night.

Danley was struck in the sixth inning by a foul off the bat of Colorado’s Sam Hilliard.

The 59-year-old Danley immediately fell backward, then slowly rolled onto his side and stayed down for several moments as Giants trainers and the other three umpires rushed in.

Danley was eventually helped to his feet and slowly walked off the field as the crowd at Oracle Park gave him a standing ovation.

Second base umpire Ryan Additon replaced Danley behind the plate.

