CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. lifts outdoor mask mandate | Schedule for DC vaccines on May 1 | Vaccines for children? | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Tigers-White Sox postponed by…

Tigers-White Sox postponed by rain, doubleheader Thursday

The Associated Press

April 28, 2021, 8:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox had their game Wednesday night postponed by rain and will make it up as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday.

Detroit took the first game of the series 5-2 on Tuesday. The Tigers overcame five errors to snap a five-game losing streak.

The doubleheader will be the second of four scheduled for the White Sox this season. It will also be the Tigers’ second.

Detroit right-hander Casey Mize and Chicago left-hander Carlos Rodón were pushed back to pitch in the first game Thursday while left-hander Matthew Boyd and right-hander Dylan Cease will start in the second game.

Chicago will try to reverse its luck against Detroit after losing their first matchup of the season. The White Sox are 21-8 against the Tigers dating to 2019.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes already owed

VA's meteoric telehealth expansion poses new questions for the future

Senate committee approves USPS board picks committed to 10-year reform plan

GSA details plans to help re-energize ‘green government’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up