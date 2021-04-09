CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Tigers’ Teheran scratched before start with triceps issue

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 7:35 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Detroit Tigers starter Julio Teheran felt tightness in his right triceps while warming up for Friday’s game against the Indians and was shut down as a precaution.

The team replaced Teheran with left-handed reliever Derek Holland, who made five starts with Pittsburgh last season. Holland had appeared in two games before making the emergency start.

Teheran came to spring training as a non-roster invitee with the Tigers. He beat Cleveland in his debut last week, allowing one run and four hits in five innings.

The 30-year-old Teheran made nine starts for the Los Angeles Angels in the shortened 2020 season. He spent he previous nine seasons with Atlanta.

