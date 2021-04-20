CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. vaccine update | DC to allow walk-up vaccinations | Shots add to local pharmacies' workloads | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Tigers-Pirates game postponed on snowy day in Detroit area

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 5:10 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Tuesday night’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The game was called about two hours before the scheduled first pitch on a snowy day in the Detroit area. The teams will try to play a doubleheader Wednesday, with the first seven-inning game starting at 2:10 p.m. EDT and the second scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

Michael Fulmer (1-0) is set to pitch the opener for Detroit, with Spencer Turnbull making his season debut in the second game. Turnbull has been recovering from COVID-19.

Tyler Anderson (1-2) is scheduled to start the opener for Pittsburgh, with the Game 2 starter to be determined.

