The Latest: MLB’s Indians to boost attendance to 40% in May

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 1:49 PM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Cleveland Indians plan to increase attendance at upcoming games at Progressive Field from 30% to 40%.

The team said Monday that change will take effect on May 7, when the Indians host the Cincinnati Reds.

The Indians are following Ohio Department of Health guidelines and reviewing capacity limits on a month-to-month basis. Fans are required to wear masks while in the ballpark — unless they are actively eating or drinking — and encouraged to abide by other health and safety protocols.

Cleveland begins its longest homestand of the season on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox before hosting the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins.

