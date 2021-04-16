CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Tigers at Va. zoo test positive | DC-area colleges detail vaccination plans | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Struggling Rockies look to end 6-game losing streak

The Associated Press

April 16, 2021, 3:06 AM

New York Mets (5-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-10)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-1, .64 ERA) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Rockies went 12-18 at home in 2020. Colorado averaged 8.8 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 63 total home runs last year.

The Mets finished 14-17 in road games in 2020. New York averaged 9.2 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

