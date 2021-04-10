CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Struggling Diamondbacks look to…

Struggling Diamondbacks look to end 3-game losing streak

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cincinnati Reds (6-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (2-6)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Jeff Hoffman (1-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Diamondbacks went 16-14 at home in 2020. Arizona hit .241 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 12 total triples last year.

The Reds finished 15-16 in road games in 2020. Cincinnati hit 90 total home runs and averaged 6.5 hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Cincinnati leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Nick Ahmed: (knee).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up