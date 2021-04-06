CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Stroman scheduled to start for New York against Philadelphia

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 3:05 AM

New York Mets (0-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (4-0)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD Phillies: Chase Anderson (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets visit the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

The Phillies went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Philadelphia pitchers had an ERA of 5.14 last year while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

The Mets went 17-23 in division games in 2020. New York pitchers had a WHIP of 1.42 last year while striking out 9.6 hitters per game.

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

