Smyly expected to start as Atlanta hosts Philadelphia

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 3:05 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (5-3) vs. Atlanta Braves (4-4)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Moore (0-0, 5.40 ERA, 2.40 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Braves: TBD

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The Braves finished 24-16 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. Atlanta batted .268 as a team last season and hit 103 total home runs.

The Phillies finished 21-19 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. Philadelphia pitchers had a WHIP of 1.48 last season while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Philadelphia leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers).

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

