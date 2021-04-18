CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | DC-area vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Senzatela scheduled to start as Colorado hosts New York

The Associated Press

April 18, 2021, 3:06 AM

New York Mets (6-4) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-11)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (2-0, .75 ERA, .75 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-2, 7.07 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +154, Mets -178; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the New York Mets on Sunday.

The Rockies went 12-18 at home in 2020. Colorado batted .257 as a team last season and hit 63 total home runs.

The Mets went 14-17 away from home in 2020. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.98 last season while striking out 9.6 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the third time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

