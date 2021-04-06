SEATTLE (AP) — Left-hander James Paxton departed the first start of his second stint with Seattle due to discomfort in…

SEATTLE (AP) — Left-hander James Paxton departed the first start of his second stint with Seattle due to discomfort in his pitching elbow after throwing just 24 pitches against the White Sox on Tuesday night.

The Mariners announced the initial diagnosis on Paxton two innings after he left the game. Paxton remained in the dugout to watch after he left the mound.

Paxton grimaced after throwing a 92 mph fastball to Chicago’s Andrew Vaughn with one out in the second inning. Mariners manager Scott Servais and a trainer immediately came to the mound while Paxton bent over with his hands on his knees. After some discussion, Paxton walked off and was replaced by Nick Margevicius.

Paxton, who spent the last two seasons with the New York Yankees after playing his first six years for Seattle, returned to the Mariners in February on a one-year deal worth $8.5 million.

He had surgery in February 2020 to repair a herniated disk and remove a cyst from his back. He went 2-3 with a 6.64 ERA in five starts for New York last year before being shut down with a left forearm strain.

Paxton can earn an additional $1.5 million in performance bonuses for games started: $150,000 each for six to 10 and $750,000 more over starts 11-22.

