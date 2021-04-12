CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Are worries about vaccine 'passport' overblown? | 'Vaccine spotter' hailed as lifesaver | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Sanchez scheduled to start…

Sanchez scheduled to start for Giants against Reds

The Associated Press

April 12, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cincinnati Reds (6-3) vs. San Francisco Giants (6-3)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (1-0, .00 ERA) Giants: Aaron Sanchez (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

The Giants went 19-14 in home games in 2020. San Francisco hit 81 total home runs and averaged 8.9 hits per game last season.

The Reds went 15-16 on the road in 2020. Cincinnati hit .212 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 90 total home runs last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up