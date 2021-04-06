CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Sanchez, Giants to face Darvish, Padres

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 3:05 AM

San Francisco Giants (2-2) vs. San Diego Padres (3-2)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Padres: TBD

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

The Padres went 24-16 in division games in 2020. San Diego averaged 8.4 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 95 total home runs last year.

The Giants finished 18-22 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. San Francisco hit .263 as a team last season and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (right patellar tendon), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Pierce Johnson: (right adductor), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (right calf), Austin Adams: (right elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (left hamstring), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

