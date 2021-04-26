CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
San Francisco plays Colorado, aims to build on Webb’s strong outing

The Associated Press

April 26, 2021, 3:06 AM

Colorado Rockies (8-13, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-8, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (1-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (1-0, 2.14 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -165, Rockies +146; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Logan Webb. Webb threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with eight strikeouts against Miami.

The Giants are 5-1 against opponents from the NL West. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .287, last in the National League. Evan Longoria leads the lineup with a mark of .371.

The Rockies are 3-10 against teams from the NL West. Colorado’s team on-base percentage of .291 is twenty-sixth in the MLB. Raimel Tapia leads the club with an OBP of .362.

The Giants won the last meeting 4-0. Anthony DeSclafani earned his first victory and Brandon Belt went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. German Marquez registered his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 17 hits and has six RBIs.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 11 extra base hits and is batting .275.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rockies: 5-5, .274 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jarlin Garcia: (groin), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf), Evan Longoria: (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: (quad).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

