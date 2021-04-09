CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to enter Phase 2 of vaccination next week | Summer camp guidance | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
San Francisco hosts Colorado for home opener

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 3:05 AM

Colorado Rockies (3-4) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-3)

San Francisco; Friday, 4:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 2.67 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Giants: TBD

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Colorado for the 2021 home opener.

The Giants went 18-22 in division play in 2020. San Francisco pitchers had a WHIP of 1.32 last season while striking out 8.1 hitters per game.

The Rockies went 17-23 in division games in 2020. Colorado averaged 8.8 hits per game last year and totaled 63 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Tommy La Stella: (back).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

