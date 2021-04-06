CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Rockies look to end 3-game skid

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 3:05 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (1-3) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-3)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Rockies: TBD

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rockies finished 17-23 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Colorado hit .257 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 63 total home runs last year.

The Diamondbacks finished 14-26 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Arizona averaged 8.0 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game last season.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Raimel Tapia: (whiplash), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Josh Fuentes: (wrist).

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Kole Calhoun: (knee), Nick Ahmed: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

