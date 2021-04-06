CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: What to know about J&J vaccine | Montgomery Co. approves summer camp rules | Get a ride to Annapolis vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Rays CF Kiermaier placed on 10-day IL with left quad strain

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 3:13 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list with a left quadriceps strain.

The team announced the move prior to Tuesday night’s game at Boston. The defensive whiz experienced tightness in his leg Monday night before being removed from the lineup during the third inning of an 11-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Infielder Kevin Padlo was recalled from the taxi squad to replace Kiermaier.

The Rays also claimed catcher Deivy Grullón on waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. Right-handed reliever Chaz Roe (right shoulder strain) was transferred to the 60-day IL to create an opening on the 40-man roster.

