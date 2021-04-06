CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Pirates take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Reds

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 3:05 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-3) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-1)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD Reds: Wade Miley (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates enter the game as losers of their last three games.

The Reds went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Cincinnati averaged 6.5 hits with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 76 total doubles last season.

The Pirates went 16-24 in division play in 2020. Pittsburgh pitchers had a WHIP of 1.36 last year while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (illness), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

