CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Are worries about vaccine 'passport' overblown? | 'Vaccine spotter' hailed as lifesaver | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Peterson scheduled to start…

Peterson scheduled to start for New York against Philadelphia

The Associated Press

April 12, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philadelphia Phillies (6-3) vs. New York Mets (2-3)

Flushing, Queens; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: TBD Mets: David Peterson (0-1, 13.50 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

The Mets went 17-23 in division games in 2020. New York averaged 9.2 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 86 total home runs last year.

The Phillies went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Philadelphia hit .257 as a team last year and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up