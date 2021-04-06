CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nats Park worker tests positive | Anxiety over returning to offices | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. dislocates shoulder on swing

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 1:04 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder on a hard swing Monday night and left the game against the San Francisco Giants.

Tatis struck out against Anthony DeSclafani and winced in pain as he fell to the ground. He cradled his left arm while he got up, and manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer held his left arm against his body as he walked off the field.

The 22-year-old Tatis left a game late in spring training with left shoulder discomfort but was back two days later. Tingler said then that Tatis had been dealing with left shoulder discomfort since his minor league days. Tatis later said he’d had it since rookie ball.

Tatis has struggled this season, committing five errors and hitting just .167, although he hit a 465-foot home run in Sunday’s loss to Arizona.

He signed the longest contract in big league history on Feb. 22, a 14-year, $340 million deal.

