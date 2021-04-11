CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Padres' LHP Morejon leaves…

Padres’ LHP Morejon leaves start vs Texas with injury

The Associated Press

April 11, 2021, 4:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — San Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon left a start Sunday at Texas with an elbow-forearm strain after facing only three batters in the first inning.

Morejon threw 16 pitches, leaving after a four-pitch, two-out walk to Joey Gallo. He’ll be re-evaluated Monday.

Morejon, 22, was making his second start of the season. He worked four innings at home against Arizona last Monday and allowed two runs, both on home runs, and got a no-decision in the Padres’ 3-2 loss.

Morejon appeared in 14 games for the Padres during the previous two seasons, including six starts, without a decision.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

‘What caused this?’ State Department reinvigorates task force on mystery illness

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up